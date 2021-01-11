Photo of the Day: Search and rescue in Indonesia

Indonesian Search and Rescue (SAR) team and military officers carrying a bag with suspected body parts of victims during the search at Tanjung Priok Port.Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 with 62 people on board from Jakarta to Pontianak, Indonesia, lost contact with air controllers shortly after take-off and crashed into the waters off the coast of Jakarta. Indonesian authorities say they have found the location where they believe the plane crashed into the sea.

Image: Risa Krisadhi/ SOPA Images/ LightRocket via Getty Images