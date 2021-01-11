  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Search and rescue in Indonesia

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 11, 2021 11:09:59 AM IST
Updated: Jan 11, 2021 12:19:02 PM IST

gettyimages-1230522584Indonesian Search and Rescue (SAR) team and military officers carrying a bag with suspected body parts of victims during the search at Tanjung Priok Port.Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 with 62 people on board from Jakarta to Pontianak, Indonesia, lost contact with air controllers shortly after take-off and crashed into the waters off the coast of Jakarta. Indonesian authorities say they have found the location where they believe the plane crashed into the sea.

Image: Risa Krisadhi/ SOPA Images/ LightRocket via Getty Images

