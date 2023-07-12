Photo of the day: Searching for water in monsoon floods

To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
By Forbes India
Published: Jul 12, 2023 02:06:18 PM IST
Updated: Jul 12, 2023 02:12:08 PM IST

Photo of the day: Searching for water in monsoon floodsIn this photograph taken on July 11, 2023, children fetch drinking water from a hand-pump in a flood-affected area after a breach in river Sutlej following heavy monsoon rains in Jalandhar district of India's Punjab state. Days of intense monsoon rains across northern India have left at least 29 people dead, rendering many areas inaccessible with bridges smashed and roads blocked, officials said.
Image: Shammi Mehra / AFP

