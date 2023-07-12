Photo of the day: Searching for water in monsoon floods

In this photograph taken on July 11, 2023, children fetch drinking water from a hand-pump in a flood-affected area after a breach in river Sutlej following heavy monsoon rains in Jalandhar district of India's Punjab state. Days of intense monsoon rains across northern India have left at least 29 people dead, rendering many areas inaccessible with bridges smashed and roads blocked, officials said.

Image: Shammi Mehra / AFP



