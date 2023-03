Devotees perform rituals to the sun god in the Yamuna river sheathed by a layer of toxic foam caused by industrial effluents, on the occasion of Chaiti Chhath Puja festival in New Delhi, India, on March 27, 2023.

Image: Amarjeet Kumar Singh/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images





Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.