Photo of the Day: Shelterless, again

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 25, 2021 12:13:00 PM IST
Updated: Mar 25, 2021 12:24:17 PM IST

rohingya refugee_bgA Rohingya refugee boy sits on a stack of burned material after a massive fire broke out and destroyed thousands of shelters in a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 24, 2021.

Image: REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain 

