Traditional temple servitors and devotees are seen near the Shree Jagannath Temple as the deities—Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath—are displayed on the Snana Mandap during the ''Snana Purnima'' festival (bathing rituals) at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, located about 65 km from Bhubaneswar, the capital of the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

Image: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images