Photo Of The Day: Test. Treat. Track

By Forbes India
Published: May 21, 2021 01:40:26 PM IST
Updated: May 21, 2021 01:58:05 PM IST

A woman being tested for Covid-19 at her home in Khag, central Kashmir's Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, India on May 20, 2021.

Image: Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

