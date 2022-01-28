An Air India aircraft prepares to land at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on January 27, 2022. The government on Thursday officially handed over Air India to the Tata group, a strategic disinvestment transaction that concluded with the transfer of 100 per cent shares of Air India to Tatas.

Images: Indranil Mukherjee / AFP

