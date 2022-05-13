  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Trodding the blistering path

Photo of the day: Trodding the blistering path

By Forbes India
Published: May 13, 2022 01:15:08 PM IST
Updated: May 13, 2022 01:21:35 PM IST

Schoolchildren are seen with their faces covered due to the scorching heat, at Majlis Park on May 12, 2022, in New Delhi, India. Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heatwave conditions are likely to be declared over the National Capital Region with a yellow alert in place for Friday and Saturday.

Image: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Emerging Indian Saas Leaders: Mindtickle's Krishna Depura, Deepak Diwakar, Mohit Garg and Nishant Mungali
Softbank to play 'defence' after record loss; Google teases Pixel watch; Bansal adds Aatrey to Navi board; Ather raises $128 mln