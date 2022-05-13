Schoolchildren are seen with their faces covered due to the scorching heat, at Majlis Park on May 12, 2022, in New Delhi, India. Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heatwave conditions are likely to be declared over the National Capital Region with a yellow alert in place for Friday and Saturday.

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.