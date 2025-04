14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals celebrates after becoming the youngest player to score a century, the second fastest in the Indian Premier League, against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on April 28, 2025. Suryavanshi's whirlwind 35-ball century, featuring 11 sixes and 7 fours, was a display of phenomenal power hitting, blending fearlessness and raw ability.

Image: Abhijit Addya / Reuters