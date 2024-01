Crew members and officials of Air India pose next to India's first Airbus A350 during 'Wings India 2024', an exhibition and conference on civil aviation at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on January 18, 2024. A long-range, wide-body twin-engine jet airliner developed and produced by Airbus, the innovative design with wide seats delivers spaciousness, a luxury on long-haul flights.

Image: Noah Seelam / AFP