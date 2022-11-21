Photo of the day: Work in progress

Workers dismantled the British-era Carnac Bridge between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Bunder station, by removing the main pillars and iron cross beams in the early morning hours, on November 20, 2022, in Mumbai, India. Central Railway has announced a 27-hour mega block during the razing of the over 150-year-old steel bridge, while several asset maintenance works will be done between CSMT-Byculla and CSMT-Wadala stations.

Image: Bhushan Koyande/Hindustan Times via Getty Images





