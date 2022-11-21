Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Forbes India 30 Under 30 2023
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Work in progress

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 21, 2022 03:51:52 PM IST
Updated: Nov 21, 2022 04:02:12 PM IST

Photo of the day: Work in progressWorkers dismantled the British-era Carnac Bridge between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Bunder station, by removing the main pillars and iron cross beams in the early morning hours, on November 20, 2022, in Mumbai, India. Central Railway has announced a 27-hour mega block during the razing of the over 150-year-old steel bridge, while several asset maintenance works will be done between CSMT-Byculla and CSMT-Wadala stations.
Image: Bhushan Koyande/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

