BTS, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh on Forbes Asia 100 Digital Stars list

Image (Clockwise): Sachin Gokhale; Aditi Tailang & The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty ImagesThe inaugural Forbes Asia’s 100 Digital Stars list launched on December 8, highlighting celebrities from across the Asia Pacific region who have taken the digital world by storm. Forbes Asia’s 100 Digital Stars list features 100 singers, bands, film and TV stars, with a strong social media presence. With millions of followers across popular platforms, these celebrities have maintained their relevance and popularity in this challenging period by leveraging the power of social media. Many have also used their influence to support worthy causes, especially those with a Covid-19 focus. Among the prominent faces on the list is BTS, the seven-member band from South Korea. One of the world's most successful musical groups ever, with over 33 million Instagram followers, BTS’s song ‘Dynamite’ reportedly made YouTube history as the first video to get over 100 million views within 24 hours of being posted. Bollywood’s highest-paid actor, Akshay Kumar, is also one of India’s most-followed stars, with over 131 million followers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. As a philanthropist, Kumar donated $4 million to Covid-19 relief in India and took part in the "I For India" fundraising concert on Facebook Live in May, which raised 520 million rupees ($7 million) for GiveIndia’s Covid-19 fund. Other notable stars on the list include Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Chris Hemsworth; action star Donnie Yen; K-Pop girl band Blackpink and actor Lee Min-ho from South Korea; China’s Kris Wu and Dilraba Dilmurat; India’s Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, and Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin among others. To determine the finalists, Forbes Asia evaluated the candidates’ combined social media reach and engagement. Their recent work, impact and advocacy, brand endorsements and business endeavours, and their recognition profile on a local, regional and global level were also considered. Only those active in film, music and TV were eligible. For the complete Forbes Asia’s 100 Digital Stars list, click here.