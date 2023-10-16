Taj Mahal Tea rolls out 'Megh Santoor' campaign; secures a Guinness World Record certification

To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Forbes India Rich List 2023
The billboard, that has been stationed opposite the Vijayawada Junction railway station, will be up for a period of eight weeks

By Storyboard18
Published: Oct 16, 2023 04:02:24 PM IST
Updated: Oct 16, 2023 06:06:54 PM IST

Taj Mahal Tea rolls out 'Megh Santoor' campaign; secures a Guinness World Record certificationShiva Krishnamurthy, beverages and foods head, Hindustan Unilever

Tea brand, Taj Mahal Tea has announced a milestone: a Guinness World Record certification for its latest outdoor campaign, located opposite the Vijayawada junction railway station. The billboard uses rains to play the notes on the Santoor to create the symphony of Raag Megh Malhar, the Raaga of the rains.

Named ‘Megh Santoor’, the out-of-home installation measures a total surface area of 2250 square feet.

Shiva Krishnamurthy – beverages and foods head, Hindustan Unilever said, “We are thrilled to have 'Megh Santoor' recognized as the world's largest environmentally interactive billboard by The Guinness Book of World Records. Vijayawada is one of the biggest citadels for Taj Mahal Tea, and creating this extraordinary experience is our way of extending heartfelt gratitude to the city in a way that fits us best, with Hindustani classical music! This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to Hindustani classical music, the beautiful people of Vijayawada and to sheer tea enjoyment in the rains. We have created history, and we invite everyone to experience this extraordinary blend of art and technology."

The Experience: The heart of "Megh Santoor" lies in its 31 strings and handles, arranged to produce the strains of the ancient rain Raga, "Megh Malhar." Indian classical musician, percussionist, and composer, Taufiq Qureshi, has lent his expertise to ensure that the raaga resonates with the true spirit of the Indian monsoon.

The Making: This took six months of conceptualization with a team of over 50 professionals. The billboard, that has been stationed opposite the Vijayawada Junction Railway station, will be up for a period of eight weeks.

