Crows are being driven off the streets of Tokyo by their own cries

Crows are often disliked for the damage they cause in the countryside, as well as in the city. In Tokyo in particular, these birds cause a great deal of damage, attacking the city's garbage bags. This has prompted one of the Japanese capital's city councils to tackle the problem in an unusual way.The municipality of Adachi has decided to install crow-deterrent loudspeakers to dissuade these birds from attacking the garbage of the 700,000 or so residents who live there. In Japan, residents don't put their garbage in large plastic trash cans, as in many other countries. Instead, they place their waste-filled bags under a sort of protective net, before the garbage collectors pass by. This precautionary measure does little to stop crows from attacking the trash bags, tearing them open and littering the streets as they search for food scraps.