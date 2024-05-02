Indian brides inspired social media's 'Asoka makeup' trend

If you're a TikTok regular, you've no doubt noticed the rising trend for "Asoka" makeup. Originating in India, it draws its inspiration directly from the traditional look adopted by Indian brides on their wedding day, whether in the choice of clothing or makeup.Inspired by the 2001 Bollywood film "Asoka," starring Kareena Kapoor, the Asoka makeup trend involves makeup artists, content creators and influencers dancing to the tune of one of the film's songs, "San Sanana," while recreating beauty looks inspired by traditional Indian weddings. Asoka makeup is a very dramatic makeup look, featuring warm, vibrant tones. The eyes are surrounded by thick black lines, done with kohl or eyeliner, enhanced with thick mascara and warm, vibrant tones (often gold and bronze) on the lids. Eyebrows are thick and showy, while lips are luscious, lined with pencil and finished with gloss or lipstick.The face is finished with a very light foundation, sometimes even taking a white tinge, accompanied by pink blush and dark contouring lines under the cheekbones, on the forehead and under the jawline.Behind this trend is Sita Suwarnadwipa, who has over 200,000 followers, and whose video has exceeded 70,000 views on TikTok. However, some videos made later by creators from diverse backgrounds have now surpassed 100 million views, accompanied by tens of millions of likes. The hashtag #Asoka counts over 100,000 posts. Also read: Orry's marketing playbook: How a Rs 2500 T-shirt became the hottest party pass