Herbal tea, knitting and reading under a blanket: How Gen Zers are embracing their 'grandma era'





Covid-19 lockdowns completely changed the lifestyles of young people. They got used to spending time alone and doing quieter activities. And even as life returns to normal, trends for things like knitting and watching old movies persist. This is what internet users are calling their "grandma era," as young people are embracing living like a granny, practicing hobbies often associated with older generations.





It all started with the "coastal grandmother," the style of dress inspired by that of chic grandmothers on vacation. Since then, grannies and their ways of life continue to be all the rage among young people. Many TikTokers share their evenings spent crocheting, alone, in front of a romantic movie with a glass of wine, stating that they do not want contact with the outside world. Here, we are far from the clichés of a young generation addicted to their phones. What is new is that they dare to talk about these pastimes and that nobody is reproaching them for choosing this way of life.So, the "grandma era" is going mainstream. There's no longer any need to hide from being introverted, as this quieter life is the talk of social networks. There's no hashtag drumming up the buzz, but the term used on TikTok and Twitter accompanied by personal anecdotes. Take @lululoveslaban, who wrote: "In my grandma era. I enjoy being home early, showered, in bed with some yummy tea & a good book before 9 pm. I love it here."From crochet to sewing to tapestry to solo evenings and vacations, these are some of Gen Z's new favorite activities for the summer. This trend could be related to the fact that some young people do not feel comfortable in society since the pandemic. A survey conducted last March for the British media The Face revealed that nearly 67% of 14-to-23 year olds said they sometimes missed lockdown life.So forget nightclubs, booze-fuelled parties and summers of excess, young people are now turning to crochet tutorials and enjoying their own company. And gone is the cliché of old folks spending the evening knitting in an armchair with a cat on their lap. Today, that's all the rage among many Generation Zers.