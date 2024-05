The planet's billionaires—2,781—are 120 percent richer than a decade ago. 14 of these individuals, worth $2 trillion collectively, figure in the $100 billion club. Forbes' annual list includes 200 Indians, a record for the country, collectively worth $954 billion, up 40 percent from a year ago. In this podcast, Manu Balachandran shares the journey of India's richest jeweller, Joy Alukkas and looks at other wealthy Indians who made the cut