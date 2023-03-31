Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
Forbes India 30 Under 30 2023
  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Storyboard18
  4. Weekly Shorts: Here's the influencer marketing brand and influencer growth for Q1 2023

Weekly Shorts: Here's the influencer marketing brand and influencer growth for Q1 2023

What's buzzing in influencer marketing and the creator ecosystem? What's the next big thing coming down the line? Catch the big trends and hot topics in our weekly shorts

By Storyboard18
Published: Mar 31, 2023 10:37:33 AM IST
Updated: Mar 31, 2023 12:57:48 PM IST

Weekly Shorts: Here's the influencer marketing brand and influencer growth for Q1 2023In this week's Weekly Shorts, the top brands and influencers have been listed based on their number of posts, engagement rates, and follower growth. Image: Shutterstock

The proliferation of platforms and formats like short-videos have changed the influencer marketing game for marketers, brands, and creators. In this fast-evolving space, keep up with the big trends and hot topics that matter in Storyboard18’s Weekly Shorts in collaboration with affable.ai, an end-to-end AI-powered influencer marketing platform. Track how creators, communities and brands are engaging with users and disrupting marketing to get a sharp and fast insight into present and future trends.

Top five Indian brands based on number of sponsored posts

  • Instagram's @Creators - @creators - 920
  • Sugar Cosmetics - @trysugar - 709
  • Mamaearth - @mamaearth.in - 687
  • Dot & Key Skincare - @dotandkey.skincare - 597
  • Amazon Fashion India - @amazonfashionin - 532
Cosmetics and clothing brands remain popular in India. SUGAR Cosmetics, the nation's fastest-growing cosmetic company, was mentioned in many sponsored pieces, followed by the e-commerce company Amazon Fashion India.

Data for top influencers in India based on engagement rate

  • Shreya Lenka - @sriyalenka.bs - 43.92 percent
  • Meenakshi Dileep - @i.meenakshidileep - 41.73 percent
  • Kartik Wadhwa - @kartikkwadhwa - 40.26 percent
  • Junaiz - @junaiz.vp - 38.74 percent
  • Astuti Anand - @astuti_mw - 32.12 percent
Also read: De-influencing is the new trend that has influencers scrambling

Top five Instagram influencers in India based on follower growth


(Data based on the 107,698 influencer proles scanned by affable.ai between January 1 and March 14, 2023)

  • Mayank Choudhary - @mayank_crazy_tds - 1982.60 percent
  • Prachi Dhingra - @_prachi_dhingra - 932.20 percent
  • Papri Roy - @papriroy.official - 628.40 percent
  • Pia Dahiya - @pia_dahiya - 760.30 percent
  • Savio Barnes - @saviobarnes - 595.30 percent
This week’s Weekly Shorts is written by the editorial team of affable.ai

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Electronic waste gets a new lease of life in jewellery business
AI should be regulated, not crypto: Galaxy Digital CEO