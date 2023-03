Weekly Shorts: Here's the influencer marketing brand and influencer growth for Q1 2023

T

Top five Indian brands based on number of sponsored posts



Instagram's @Creators - @creators - 920

Sugar Cosmetics - @trysugar - 709

Mamaearth - @mamaearth.in - 687

Dot & Key Skincare - @dotandkey.skincare - 597

Amazon Fashion India - @amazonfashionin - 532

Data for top influencers in India based on engagement rate



Shreya Lenka - @sriyalenka.bs - 43.92 percent

Meenakshi Dileep - @i.meenakshidileep - 41.73 percent

Kartik Wadhwa - @kartikkwadhwa - 40.26 percent

Junaiz - @junaiz.vp - 38.74 percent

Astuti Anand - @astuti_mw - 32.12 percent

Top five Instagram influencers in India based on follower growth

Mayank Choudhary - @mayank_crazy_tds - 1982.60 percent

Prachi Dhingra - @_prachi_dhingra - 932.20 percent

Papri Roy - @papriroy.official - 628.40 percent

Pia Dahiya - @pia_dahiya - 760.30 percent

Savio Barnes - @saviobarnes - 595.30 percent

he proliferation of platforms and formats like short-videos have changed the influencer marketing game for marketers, brands, and creators. In this fast-evolving space, keep up with the big trends and hot topics that matter in Storyboard18’s Weekly Shorts in collaboration with affable.ai, an end-to-end AI-powered influencer marketing platform. Track how creators, communities and brands are engaging with users and disrupting marketing to get a sharp and fast insight into present and future trends.Cosmetics and clothing brands remain popular in India. SUGAR Cosmetics , the nation's fastest-growing cosmetic company, was mentioned in many sponsored pieces, followed by the e-commerce company Amazon Fashion India.(Data based on the 107,698 influencer proles scanned by affable.ai between January 1 and March 14, 2023)