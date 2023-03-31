Weekly Shorts: Here's the influencer marketing brand and influencer growth for Q1 2023

In this week's Weekly Shorts, the top brands and influencers have been listed based on their number of posts, engagement rates, and follower growth. Image: Shutterstock T
he proliferation of platforms and formats like short-videos have changed the influencer marketing game for marketers, brands, and creators. In this fast-evolving space, keep up with the big trends and hot topics that matter in Storyboard18’s Weekly Shorts in collaboration with affable.ai, an end-to-end AI-powered influencer marketing platform. Track how creators, communities and brands are engaging with users and disrupting marketing to get a sharp and fast insight into present and future trends.
Top five Indian brands based on number of sponsored posts
- Instagram's @Creators - @creators - 920
- Sugar Cosmetics - @trysugar - 709
- Mamaearth - @mamaearth.in - 687
- Dot & Key Skincare - @dotandkey.skincare - 597
- Amazon Fashion India - @amazonfashionin - 532
Cosmetics and clothing brands remain popular in India. SUGAR Cosmetics
, the nation's fastest-growing cosmetic company, was mentioned in many sponsored pieces, followed by the e-commerce company Amazon Fashion India.
Data for top influencers in India based on engagement rate
- Shreya Lenka - @sriyalenka.bs - 43.92 percent
- Meenakshi Dileep - @i.meenakshidileep - 41.73 percent
- Kartik Wadhwa - @kartikkwadhwa - 40.26 percent
- Junaiz - @junaiz.vp - 38.74 percent
- Astuti Anand - @astuti_mw - 32.12 percent
Top five Instagram influencers in India based on follower growth
(Data based on the 107,698 influencer proles scanned by affable.ai between January 1 and March 14, 2023)
This week’s Weekly Shorts is written by the editorial team of affable.ai
- Mayank Choudhary - @mayank_crazy_tds - 1982.60 percent
- Prachi Dhingra - @_prachi_dhingra - 932.20 percent
- Papri Roy - @papriroy.official - 628.40 percent
- Pia Dahiya - @pia_dahiya - 760.30 percent
- Savio Barnes - @saviobarnes - 595.30 percent
