Intelligence without ambition is a bird without wings.
—Salvador Dali
Spanish artist
When ambition ends, happiness begins.
—Thomas Merton
American monk
A man’s worth is no greater than his ambitions.
—Marcus Aurelius
Roman emperor
Ambition is the last refuge of the failure.
—Oscar Wilde
Irish poet & playwright
Big results require big ambitions.
—Heraclitus
Greek philosopher
Ambition is a dream with a V8 engine.
—Elvis Presley
American singer & actor
Ambition can creep as well as soar.
—Edmund Burke
Irish statesman
Men rise from one ambition to another: First, they seek to secure themselves against attack, and then they attack others.
—Niccolo Machiavelli
Italian diplomat
Ambition beats genius 99 percent of the time.
—Jay Leno
American television host
Basically you have to suppress your own ambitions in order to be who you need to be.
—Bob Dylan
American singer-songwriter
Keep away from those who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you believe that you too can become great.
—Mark Twain
American author
The psychoanalysis of neurotics has taught us to recognise the intimate connection between wetting the bed and the character trait of ambition.
—Sigmund Freud
Austrian neurologist
(This story appears in the 11 February, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)