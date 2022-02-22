Image: AFP



Intelligence without ambition is a bird without wings.

—Salvador Dali

Spanish artist



When ambition ends, happiness begins.

—Thomas Merton

American monk



A man’s worth is no greater than his ambitions.

—Marcus Aurelius

Roman emperor



Ambition is the last refuge of the failure.

—Oscar Wilde

Irish poet & playwright



Big results require big ambitions.

—Heraclitus

Greek philosopher



Ambition is a dream with a V8 engine.

—Elvis Presley

American singer & actor



Ambition can creep as well as soar.

—Edmund Burke

Irish statesman



Men rise from one ambition to another: First, they seek to secure themselves against attack, and then they attack others.

—Niccolo Machiavelli

Italian diplomat



Ambition beats genius 99 percent of the time.

—Jay Leno

American television host



Basically you have to suppress your own ambitions in order to be who you need to be.

—Bob Dylan

American singer-songwriter



Keep away from those who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you believe that you too can become great.

—Mark Twain

American author



The psychoanalysis of neurotics has taught us to recognise the intimate connection between wetting the bed and the character trait of ambition.

—Sigmund Freud

Austrian neurologist







