Thoughts on Innovations

Image: Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters



Image: Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters

(This story appears in the 18 December, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

I believe you have to be willing to be misunderstood if you’re going to innovate.There’s a way to do it better. Find it.If I had asked the public what they wanted, they would have said a faster horse.The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but building on the new.There is only one thing stronger than all the armies of the world: And that is an idea whose time has come.The best way to predict the future is to create it.They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself.If at first the idea is not absurd, then there is no hope for it.If I have a thousand ideas and only one turns out to be good, I am satisfied.What is now proved was once only imagined.Anything’s possible if you’ve got enough nerve.There’s always an element of chance and you must be willing to live with that element. If you insist on certainty, you will paralyse yourself.The reasonable man adapts himself to the world; the unreasonable one persists in trying to adapt the world to himself. Therefore all progress depends on the unreasonable man.