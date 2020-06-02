Thoughts on vaccines and antidotes

Image: Sebastian Vivallo Onate / Agencia Makro / LatinContent via Getty Images
Humour is an antidote to all ills. —Patch Adams
Science is the great antidote to the poison of enthusiasm and superstition. —Adam Smith
The number one antidote to fear is preparation.—Don Hutson
Vaccines are the tugboats of preventive health. —William Foege
I try to have each book be an antidote to the one before. —Colson Whitehead
If everything is God’s will, then so is the invention of the vaccine, just like the seatbelt. —Els Borst
Writing is an antidote for loneliness. —Steven Berkoff
Nature in one of her beneficent moods has ordained that even death has some antidote to its own terrors.—Bram Stoker
Vaccines are the most cost-effective health care interventions there are. A dollar spent on a childhood vaccination not only helps save a life, but greatly reduces spending on future health care. —Ezekiel Emanuel
You can’t save kids just with vaccines. —Melinda Gates
Courage is the antidote to danger.—Earl Stanley Gardner
No one dies of fatal truths nowadays; there are too many antidotes.—Friedrich Nietzche
I don’t think there is any philosophy that suggests having polio is a good thing.—Bill Gates
