  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Thoughts

Thoughts on vaccines and antidotes

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 2, 2020 06:01:03 PM IST
Updated: Jun 2, 2020 07:02:35 PM IST

american doctor patch adamsImage: Sebastian Vivallo Onate / Agencia Makro / LatinContent via Getty Images

Humour is an antidote to all ills.
—Patch Adams

Science is the great antidote to the poison of enthusiasm and superstition.
—Adam Smith

The number one antidote to fear is preparation.
—Don Hutson

Vaccines are the tugboats of preventive health.
—William Foege

I try to have each book be an antidote to the one before.
—Colson Whitehead

If everything is God’s will, then so is the invention of the vaccine, just like the seatbelt.
—Els Borst

Writing is an antidote for loneliness.
—Steven Berkoff

Nature in one of her beneficent moods has ordained that even death has some antidote to its own terrors.
—Bram Stoker

Vaccines are the most cost-effective health care interventions there are. A dollar spent on a childhood vaccination not only helps save a life, but greatly reduces spending on future health care.    
—Ezekiel Emanuel

You can’t save kids just with vaccines.
—Melinda Gates

Courage is the antidote to danger.
—Earl Stanley Gardner

No one dies of fatal truths nowadays; there are too many antidotes.
—Friedrich Nietzche

I don’t think there is any philosophy that suggests having polio is a good thing.
—Bill Gates

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

(This story appears in the 05 June, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
New regulator warns health measures, like masks, may hurt banks