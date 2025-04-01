Anish Shah: Taskmaster delivering for Mahindra Group

Family businesses in India have thrived across generations, with leadership often staying within the bloodline. But there are notable exceptions where family businesses have turned to seasoned professionals for day to day operations. Gracing Forbes India's cover for the latest issue, Anish Shah is one such leader. He is the first non-family CEO of the Mahindra Group. Anand Mahindra has given Shah a free rein to run the group, and his focus on efficiency is already yielding results. Samar Srivastava looks at Shah's results-oriented leadership style and pinpoints some challenges