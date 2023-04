Ashwin Desai started Aether Industries from scratch at the age of 62. After putting in 36 years of hard work, he had to let go of his successful company called Anupam Rasayan in 2013. This wasn't the first sacrifice Desai made on his journey to Forbes World's Billionaires list in 2023. In this podcast, Manu Balachandran get into the details of the cover story of the current issue and how Desai built Aether Industries into one of the largest global manufacturers of speciality chemicals