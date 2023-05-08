Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  Inside Apple's grand ambitions for India

By Naandika Tripathi Forbes India Staff
563 Listen ins
 

Marking the 25th anniversary of its products being made available in India, Apple launched two retail stores—one in Mumbai and one in New Delhi. The events were a prelude to the Cupertino-based tech giant's ambitious plans for India. In a recent earnings call Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, said, "There are a lot of people coming into the middle class and I really feel that India is at a tipping point." What has made Apple sharpen its focus on this growing market? Naandika Tripathi breaks down the minute details

