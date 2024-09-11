Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Why is Jupiter Wagon one of the 'best under a billion'?

By Manu Balachandran Forbes India Staff
231 Listen ins
 

The Indian government's push for capex and the overhaul of railways have been under the spotlight for quite some time. One of the beneficiaries of these efforts is Jupiter Wagons. Vivek Lohia, MD, Jupiter Wagons, has kept up with the changing times, which has helped the company become the third-largest wagon maker in India. The company is now gearing up to make containers that house data centres, wheelsets, and brakes for metro and Vande Bharat coaches. Manu Balachandran gives detailed insight into this side of the manufacturing industry and the role of Jupiter Wagons

