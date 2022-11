Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs starting as early as this week, in what would be the largest job cut in the company's history, New York Times reports, citing people who know about the plan. Billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has received the go-ahead for an open offer for broadcaster NDTV's shares. And LTI and Mindtree became LTIMindtree, India's fifth biggest IT company by market cap, yesterday