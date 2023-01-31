Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. IMF revises 2023 growth upward; Apple working on a foldable iPad — report; ChatGPT can fix software bugs

IMF revises 2023 growth upward; Apple working on a foldable iPad — report; ChatGPT can fix software bugs

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
224 Listen ins
 

The International Monetary Fund yesterday revised upward its global growth projections for the year, after better-than-expected data on spending by American households and businesses, and in other countries, and Europe's handling of its energy crisis, CNBC reports. Also in this report, pet fish apparently changed their owner's Nintendo username, downloaded a new avatar, set up a PayPal account and even charged his credit card, CNN reports. And, after getting an MBA, ChatGPT is now fixing software bugs

Budget-podcast3-800X600

Budget 2023: What stock markets want

Jan 31, 2023
SM_Ganesh Ganesh Suryanarayanan_ Gopichand Katragadda

Gopichand Katragadda on million-dollar customer opportunities for Myelin Foundry's edge AI solutions

Jan 30, 2023
Forbes India 30 Under 30 2023

30 Under 30 Class of 2023: Inside the 10th edition

Jan 30, 2023
Photo_Anjani_Bansal_SM.jpeg

Startup Fridays S4 Ep3: 'Small-town India remains a largely untapped opportunity for startups' — Anjani Bansal

Jan 27, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Google should sell ad manager suite — US; Startup funding in India fell 38 pct in 2022; Indian SaaS projected at $35 bln in 2027

Jan 25, 2023
Budget-podcast2-800X600

Budget 2023: Will government cut tax to spur growth in FY24?

Jan 24, 2023
See More