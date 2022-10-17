  1. Home
  4. India opens 75 digital banking units to boost inclusion; Meta's Horizon falling short — report; Avataar, Alteria raise funds

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
237 Listen ins
 

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yesterday, launched 75 Digital Banking Units (DBUs) in 75 different districts across the nation, as the government moves to bring banks to the doorsteps of citizens in far-flung areas. These units are brick-and-mortar outlets that will offer a variety of services to customers—all digitally. They will also inculcate digital financial literacy and awareness of cyber security in digital financial transactions. A self-service mode will be available round the clock at these outlets

