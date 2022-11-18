Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
India rises in climate performance rankings; Meta names Sandhya Devanathan as VP for India

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
India ranked eighth on the annual climate change performance index, jumping two positions since last year, Carbon Copy reports. India is among the high-performing countries in the index, preceded by Denmark, Sweden, Chile, and Morocco, while the first three positions for "very high" performance remained empty, according to the report. And Meta Platforms is appointing Sandhya Devanathan — with 22 years in the industry with multinational experience from finance to gaming — as the Vice President of Meta India.

