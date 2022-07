CE Info Systems, better known as MapmyIndia, an advanced digital maps and location tech provider, yesterday announced the wider availability of its Mappls RealView, a made-in-India 360-degree panoramic street view and 3D metaverse maps service. This coincides with Google's relaunch of Street View in India. Swiggy's delivery agents are protesting pay-out cuts. And, in more Google news, the search giant will keep the cookies in Chrome, after all. At least until 2024, now