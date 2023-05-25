Ankit Jain and Sidhant Pai on StepChange's new funding, and climate decision platform for large financial clients

In this episode, Ankit Jain and Sidhant Pai talk about how they arrived at their sharper focus on large enterprise customers for their software platform, StepChange, for climate change-based decision-making. Of particular interest is their ability to help large financial clients model the likely implications and trajectories of investments from a climate impact perspective and form an impact-due-to-climate point of view. The entrepreneurs recently raised $4 million in seed money, which will help them invest in further product development and target a 4-5X increase in their customer portfolio t