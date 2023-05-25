Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Ankit Jain and Sidhant Pai on StepChange's new funding, and climate decision platform for large financial clients

Ankit Jain and Sidhant Pai on StepChange's new funding, and climate decision platform for large financial clients

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
173 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Ankit Jain and Sidhant Pai talk about how they arrived at their sharper focus on large enterprise customers for their software platform, StepChange, for climate change-based decision-making. Of particular interest is their ability to help large financial clients model the likely implications and trajectories of investments from a climate impact perspective and form an impact-due-to-climate point of view. The entrepreneurs recently raised $4 million in seed money, which will help them invest in further product development and target a 4-5X increase in their customer portfolio t

US crisis SM

The US debt ceiling crisis, what you should know and why you should care

May 25, 2023
Bookshelf AK Bhattacharya SM

India's economic history, told through the stories of its Finance Ministers

May 25, 2023
Laptops sm

Why Indians aren't buying laptops anymore and should you buy one today

May 24, 2023
Rajen Vagadia Qualcomm_SM

Rajen Vagadia unpacks Qualcomm's invent-and-licence model that made Snapdragon a household name

May 24, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Apple, Broadcom strike multi-bln dollar deal; Google backs OpenAI rival Anthropic's $450 mln funding

May 24, 2023
Rs 2000

The 2000 rupee withdrawal from circulation and what you should know about it

May 23, 2023
See More