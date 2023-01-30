Gopichand Katragadda on million-dollar customer opportunities for Myelin Foundry's edge AI solutions

Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
387 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Gopichand Katragadda talks about turning entrepreneur as the next phase in a career that includes leading the GE John F. Welch Technology Center in India and being CTO of Tata Group. Four years ago, Katragadda co-founded Myelin Foundry with Ganesh Suryanarayanan to develop "global first" AI products for applications at the edge. In this conversation, he talks about the significance of the name of his company, innovations that customers are already paying for, the team at Myelin, $3 million in recent funding, and growth prospects

