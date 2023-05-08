Jaspreet Bindra on the broader conversation needed to avoid the 'Hiroshima moment' of AI

Jaspreet Bindra, founder of Tech Whisperer, a consultancy in the UK, and former chief digital officer of Mahindra Group, talks about the rapid rise of generative artificial intelligence and offers five practical tips to make smarter use of tools like ChatGPT. He talks about how AI could be the first technology that could replace humans and how, like nuclear technology, it could bring terrific advancement to society or terrible acts of destruction. And he gives us a peek into his current academic work in AI and ethics to which he is attempting to bring learnings from Indian philosophy