  4. Kamal Karanth at Xpheno on IT services hiring, the rise of GCCs and other notes on staffing

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
145 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno, a staffing specialist in Bengaluru, talks about the current state of recruitment in the IT services industry in India. Kamal talks about the next wave of global capability centres rising in India and why software job seekers should consider these opportunities. He also talks about some 14,000 vacancies in the Indian startup ecosystem that still need to be filled while a funding winter is on, and finally, on whether generative AI is a meaningful opportunity from a staffing company's perspective

