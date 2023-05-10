Nitin Jayakrishnan and Abhijeet Manohar on their plan for Pando after recent $30 mln funding

In this episode, Nitin Jayakrishan and Abhijeet Manohar, co-founders of Pando, a supply chain fulfilment cloud platform provider, talk about plans for their five-year-old venture, after a recent series B funding of $30 million. Investors in the SaaS startup include Nexus Venture Partners, Chiratae, Iron Pillar and Uncorrelated Ventures, the latter two leading the new round. Jayakrishnan and Manohar are second-time entrepreneurs, and they talk about how Pando represents a new generation of Indian SaaS startups that are building software for the world's biggest companies