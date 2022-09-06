Prashant Kumar on his plans for planet-friendly operations at scale at Zingbus

In this episode, Prashant Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Zingbus Technology, talks about how his venture is innovating inter-city bus travel, as road infrastructure improves in India, and technology facilitates data-driven dynamic pricing. He also talks about how Zingbus, backed by investors including Y Combinator, Info Edge Ventures and AdvantEdge Founders, is shifting towards a carbon-neutral future, including plans for electric buses, and experimenting with a way for passengers to pay to neutralise the carbon footprint of their trips