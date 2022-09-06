  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Prashant Kumar on his plans for planet-friendly operations at scale at Zingbus

Prashant Kumar on his plans for planet-friendly operations at scale at Zingbus

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
70 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Prashant Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Zingbus Technology, talks about how his venture is innovating inter-city bus travel, as road infrastructure improves in India, and technology facilitates data-driven dynamic pricing. He also talks about how Zingbus, backed by investors including Y Combinator, Info Edge Ventures and AdvantEdge Founders, is shifting towards a carbon-neutral future, including plans for electric buses, and experimenting with a way for passengers to pay to neutralise the carbon footprint of their trips

Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast_800X600_Logo

Google piloting alternative payments; CCI approves PayU's acquisition of BillDesk; Instagram slapped with â‚¬405 mln EU fine

Sep 6, 2022
tech conversation_SM

InFocus: Narayan Subramaniam, Niraj Rajmohan and Vishesh Rajaram on building high-quality EVs in India for global markets

Sep 5, 2022
Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast_800X600_Logo

Apple overtakes Android phones in the US, and could gain in other markets too; Amazon said to lag Flipkart in India

Sep 5, 2022
Hindustan Unilever

Making of the cover story: Unspooling Hindustan Unilevers' plans for the next decade

Aug 30, 2022
Neeraj Khandelwal_Sm

Neeraj Khandelwal at CoinDCX on the company's new mobile app Okto to boost decentralised finance

Aug 29, 2022
Barclays 800x600-IV

Forbes India Presents India Growth drivers powered by Barclays Private Clients: EP2

Aug 29, 2022
See More