Saket Dandotia and Vinayak Shrivastav on ambition to build a one-stop destination for sports video in the metaverse

In this episode, Saket Dandotia and Vinayak Shrivastav, who co-founded a SaaS company VideoVerse, along with Alok Patil, talk about their AI technologies for all things sports video for enterprise customers. The trio had previously built an interactive video platform, called TOCH, at a company called Vogueme Technologies, founded in 2016. The broader metaverse-driven vision for its future led to Toch's rebranding as VideoVerse, in April. VideoVerse is a US-based company, founded in 2022, and has raised $58.6 million in funding, according to private markets insights provider Tracxn