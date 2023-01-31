Sateesh Seetharamiah, CEO of Infosys's EdgeVerve, on how the cost of intelligence might go down to zero

Sateesh Seetharamiah, CEO of EdgeVerve Systems, products and platforms subsidiary of Infosys, talks about why it is inevitable that everything that can be automated, especially in the enterprise business context, will eventually get automated. The idea of what is automatable is changing every day, he points out — just look at the capabilities of ChatGPT. Sateesh also talks about the three digital platforms at EdgeVerve that today some 400 of the world's 2000 biggest companies are using. He leaves you with a point to ponder—what if the cost of intelligence were to become zero?