Saurabh Chandra and Naveen Arulselvan on plans after a $10.85 mln Series A at Ati Motors

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
In this episode, Saurabh Chandra, CEO and Naveen Arulselvan, CTO at Ati Motors in Bengaluru, a company building autonomous mobile robots for industrial applications, discuss two new products they recently launched. Ati's flagship, the Sherpa, is running around in factories of marquee customers such as TVS Motors, Bosch, Hyundai and Ceat. With $10.85 million in a new round of funding led by True Ventures and with participation from existing investors, Chandra and Arulselvan plan on expanding further into markets, including the US and Japan

