Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Sudhir Singh on the culture that powers the $2 billion ambition at Coforge

Sudhir Singh on the culture that powers the $2 billion ambition at Coforge

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
139 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Sudhir Singh, CEO and executive director at Coforge, one of India's well-known mid-cap IT services providers, talks about how the company is set to more than double its annual revenues to a billion dollars, for the current fiscal year, compared with five years ago. He also talks about the culture, which he says is a fancy word for the lived experience of the employees in the company—something on which Coforge has not economized, Singh says—that supports the 22,500-strong IT provider's ambition to double its revenues again

Forbes India Innovation podcast

Inside our special innovation issue

Feb 13, 2023
Thumbnail1

Integrating CX and OpEx for Growth

Feb 10, 2023
Suresh Sambandam_012a_SM

Startup Fridays S4 Ep5: Suresh Sambandam's irrepressible optimism for India's SaaS sector

Feb 10, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Shell directors sued over climate strategy; TCS wins $726 mln Phoenix order; Sequoia Surge backs Hatica

Feb 10, 2023
Ashish Khushu_sm

Ashish Khushu at LTTS on the impact of convergence of technologies, and the changing role of the CTO

Feb 8, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Microsoft sees 'a new day in search' with ChatGPT-powered Bing, Google offers Bard

Feb 8, 2023
See More