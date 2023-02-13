Sudhir Singh on the culture that powers the $2 billion ambition at Coforge

In this episode, Sudhir Singh, CEO and executive director at Coforge, one of India's well-known mid-cap IT services providers, talks about how the company is set to more than double its annual revenues to a billion dollars, for the current fiscal year, compared with five years ago. He also talks about the culture, which he says is a fancy word for the lived experience of the employees in the company—something on which Coforge has not economized, Singh says—that supports the 22,500-strong IT provider's ambition to double its revenues again