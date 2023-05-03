The Big Picture: Alok Nanda on the future of sustainable aviation and GE Aerospace's work in India

In this episode, Alok Nanda, CTO of GE South Asia and CEO of GE's India Technology Center, talks about the next decade of growth of the aviation and aerospace industry—a lot of which will happen in India. Over more than the last two decades, GE Aerospace's Indian team has made significant contributions to every important engine platform the company has developed, Nanda says. He also gives his perspective on where the industry is headed in sustainable aviation, ranging from the development of planet-friendly fuels to using AI to more accurately estimate when engines need repair