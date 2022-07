Our guest today is Sridhar Vembu, founder and CEO of Zoho Corp., India's biggest software products success story. In this episode, Sridhar talks about how the wise entrepreneur will use the current downturn to nurture talent, invest in R&D and lay a solid foundation for a sustainable, long-term business. He also talks about how SaaS companies are yet to reckon with the power of AI to replace software programmers themselves