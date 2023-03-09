Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  Venwiz's founders on plans for their industrial services SaaS platform after a recent funding

By Harichandan Arakali
In this episode, Rajesh Reddy and Sandesh Paturi, founders of Venwiz, in Bengaluru, talk about how their own experience in figuring out the right vendors for various manufacturing projects validated their idea that there was an opportunity to drag industrial services into the internet age — connecting large buyers with MSME vendors across the country. The duo have raised $8.3 million in Series A funding led by Sorin Investments with existing investors Accel and Nexus Venture Partners joining in. They had previously raised $3 million in seed funding

Mar 9, 2023
Mar 6, 2023
Mar 6, 2023
Mar 3, 2023
Mar 2, 2023
Mar 1, 2023
