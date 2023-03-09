Venwiz's founders on plans for their industrial services SaaS platform after a recent funding

In this episode, Rajesh Reddy and Sandesh Paturi, founders of Venwiz, in Bengaluru, talk about how their own experience in figuring out the right vendors for various manufacturing projects validated their idea that there was an opportunity to drag industrial services into the internet age — connecting large buyers with MSME vendors across the country. The duo have raised $8.3 million in Series A funding led by Sorin Investments with existing investors Accel and Nexus Venture Partners joining in. They had previously raised $3 million in seed funding