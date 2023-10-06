To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Deep Tech India: Manish Singhal on the problem of IP drain from the country

Deep Tech India: Manish Singhal on the problem of IP drain from the country

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
121 Listen ins
 

As India readies its own deep tech policy, this is episode nine, in a small series of conversations with some of the entrepreneurs and VC investors who're building this ecosystem in the country. In this episode, Manish Singhal, founding partner at Pi Ventures, talks about his transition from investing in AI startups to disruptive tech ventures. He also has a warning, that there's a growing intellectual property drain from the country because when it comes to the myriad rules that apply to businesses, there's many a frustration that needs to be eliminated

