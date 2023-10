In this episode, Jaspreet Bindra, founder of Tech Whisperer, a UK-based consultancy, and Sudhir Tiwari, global head of the digital engineering centre at ThoughtWorks India, talk about their idea for a "Jan AI" as a digital public good for India. They talk about the need for such an AI stack, how we might build it, and what our challenges are in bringing the benefits of AI to the masses without compromising on how their data is used