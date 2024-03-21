Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Former P&G India CEO Gurcharan Das on life, leadership and doing business in challenging times

By Divya J Shekhar Forbes India Staff
149 Listen ins
 

Gurcharan Das believes that reliving your life is better than living it. In his memoir 'Another Sort of Freedom', he reflects on 80 years of his life. The author talks to Divya Shekhar about how he fled his home during the Partition, stumbled through various academic disciplinesâ€”from engineering and literature to philosophy and Sanskritâ€”survived doing business during the License Raj and scaled the corporate ladder, only to let go of it when he reached the top, all because he wanted to find his life's purpose

