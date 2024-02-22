Former Tata Motors CEO Ravi Kant on the merits of leading from the back

Mentors and Mavens All Stories
By Divya J Shekhar Forbes India Staff
685 Listen ins
 

We've heard about "leading from the front". It means taking the lead in making decisions and showing people the way. But Ravi Kant, former vice chairman and CEO of Tata Motors, believes that business leaders should no longer aspire to lead from the front but instead aim to lead from the back. Why does he say that? What does he mean? And is this something organisations will even be open to implementing? Let's find out. In this episode, Kant discusses his new book 'Leading from the Back', which he has co-authored with bestselling writers Harry Paul and Ross Reck

