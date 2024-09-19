Verity Harding on how AI can mimic the best and worst of humankind

AI is already part of our day-to-day life. Technology, including AI, "will only serve society in the best way if we have checks and balances", Verity Harding, director of the AI & Geopolitics Project at Cambridge University, tells Divya Shekhar in April. It is important, she adds, that regulators and the people building AI listen to people already vulnerable to this technology, and take into account diverse viewpoints. Her new book, AI Needs You, takes a historical and intersectional perspective to help us navigate and understand AI