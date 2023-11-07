Slack CEO Lidiane Jones quits to run Bumble as founder Whitney Wolfe Herd steps down

Bumble yesterday announced that Lidiane Jones, currently the chief executive at Slack, will succeed founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, on Jan. 2. Wolfe Herd will become Executive Chair at that time, the company said in a press release yesterday. Nasdaq listed Bumble, which will report its fiscal third-quarter earnings later today, is expected to cross a billion dollars in revenue this year. Jones, a former Microsoft executive, will be tasked with a turnaround mandate with Bumble's stock trading at less than a third of its listing price