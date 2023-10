What do customers want from their SaaS vendors? Sridhar Vembu, founder and CEO of Zoho Corp., weighs in on this question, speaking with Forbes India at the company's annual Zoholics conference on Oct. 9 in Bengaluru. Zoho remains steadfastly bootstrapped, but for the VC-funded ventures, Vembu talks about how a new funding cycle will eventually return and hopes that this time, there will be more focus on important tech R&D and not just the "crowded train" that SaaS has become